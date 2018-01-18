× Piedmont Triad out as Amazon lists final 20 cities in running for HQ2

Amazon on Thursday released its “short” list of potential sites for its second headquarters — and the Piedmont Triad did not make the cut.

Amazon said it will spend $5 billion in the location where it builds its second headquarters and will provide 50,000 high-paying jobs there. The company previously said it was looking at metropolitan areas with 1 million people and a stable, business-friendly environment.

“Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough – all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity,” said Amazon executive Holly Sullivan, according to CNBC.

The remaining 20 cities are:

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

Columbus, OH

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Indianapolis, IN

Los Angeles, CA

Miami, FL

Montgomery County, MD

Nashville, TN

Newark, NJ

New York City, NY

Northern Virginia, VA

Philadelphia, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

Raleigh, NC

Toronto, ON

Washington D.C.

The Triad officially submitted its bid to lure Amazon to the area in October.

The Triad’s pitch to Amazon revolved around the rich diversity of the area that includes: