× North Carolina woman says pediatrician dropped her because she wanted second opinion for child

MORGANTON, N.C. — A North Carolina woman said her doctor terminated her after she wanted a second opinion for her daughter’s acid reflux medication, according to WSOC.

Lauren Ray said her 4-month-old daughter, Raelynn, has trouble keeping down formula.

Ray took her to Mountain View Pediatrics and said the doctor recommended acid reflux medication and a different formula but that it didn’t help and she wanted a second opinion.

“I was told at the front desk that we’ll be terminated if we got a second opinion and I thought they were joking. I was like, ‘Really?'” she said.

The practice later sent her a letter confirming it saying it’s “terminating our doctor/patient relationship after your dissatisfaction with our treatment plan and the pursuit of the second opinion.”

“I am just blown away because everybody’s entitled to a second opinion. Another set of eyes,” Ray said.

Frustrated, she posted about the incident on Facebook.

“They sent a letter to my home that I had to sign for terminating my 4 month old because of a concerned parent getting a second opinion that EVERYONE is entitled to,” she wrote, in part. “I cannot believe that mountain view pediatrics gets away with this kind of stuff!”

Mountain View responded with a Facebook post of its own.

The post mentions Ray by name and then said, “It is indeed unfortunate and regrettable that this post has escalated to the point that untrue, unnecessary and inappropriate comments have been made.”

WSOC asked the practice why it minded any patient getting a second opinion, but it said it didn’t have anything to add to its statement at this point.