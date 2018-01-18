Local couple braves bad roads and cold weather to welcome baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Megan Bryant and Daniel Prosterman will always have an eventful story to tell about the birth of their third child, Gabriel.

Gabriel’s due date was about two weeks away, but he came earlier than expected – right in the middle of the Piedmont’s snow storm.

“I think he heard our other children talking about how excited they were about the snow and sledding and building snowmen and he didn't want to miss out,” Bryant said.

Gabriel’s due date was Jan. 30.

Bryant thought her water broke Wednesday morning, but she wasn’t sure.

Thinking it was a false alarm, she and her husband decided that it was better to be safe than sorry.

“I began running down my mental to-do list of all the things I needed to get together for baby’s arrival and that started with getting the dog boarded, so I ventured out to get the dog boarded before we came into the hospital,” Prosterman said. “There were cars pulling off the road, ditching in various spots on Hawthorne and Silas Creek Parkway.”

“He got home he said the roads are getting worse and worse, we need to get going soon,” Bryant said.

They packed what they needed as though they were having a baby.

The streets were losing traction by the minute and even more drivers were losing control.

“I was holding on tight just because you were seeing cars sort of swerve and get stuck in places,” Bryant said. “It wasn't the longest drive of my life, but it felt that way.”

Bryant and Prosterman made it to Forsyth Medical Center safely.

Gabriel was born at 3:20 p.m. Jan. 17.

“It was so neat because once we got here, we felt such a sense of camaraderie with the staff who were dealing with many of the same issues that we were dealing with,” Prosterman said.

“Everybody was just celebrating that our baby was being born just as much as we were and I have so many special fond memories of how all the doctors and nurses have treated us,” Bryant said.