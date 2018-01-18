× Dale Earnhardt Jr. crashes in snowy weather after helping stranded driver

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — In a matter of five minutes, legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. went from helping others to needing help himself after a snowstorm hit North Carolina Wednesday afternoon.

Earnhardt said on Twitter had just used his winch to help a sedan out of a ditch in snowy weather when he himself drove off the road and into a tree.

NC stay off the roads today/tonight. 5 minutes after helping these folks I center punched a pine tree. All good. Probably just needs a new alignment. pic.twitter.com/OfA5Q28jew — Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 17, 2018

His tweet indicated he wasn’t severely injured in the crash.

Getting all kinds of text that I was in a traffic accident today. I just scratched my winch on the trunk of a pine. No crash. Just driving too fast in the snow. Being a bit of a fool. — Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 18, 2018

According to WSOC, the incident happened in Mooresville near where his racing team has its shop and offices.

After realizing he was OK, one fan took a playful jab at the racing legend.

“Jr. did you attempt to turn right? Gets ya every time,” the tweet read.

Jr. did you attempt to turn right? Gets ya every time… — Marty Lewandowski (@martyinco) January 17, 2018