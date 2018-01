KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Crews are at the scene of a massive house fire in Kernersville.

The home is located on Freeman Road in Forsyth County, just about a 1/2 mile from the Guilford County line.

The two-alarm fire is not under control, officials confirm. Some crews are staging on nearby Piney Grove Road because road conditions are so bad.

Additional details, including any possible injuries, are unknown.

This is what the fire looks like from above! pic.twitter.com/v51elcQQBN — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) January 18, 2018

Home burning on Freeman Rd in Kernersville. Multiple fire departments on scene. Fire is not under control. pic.twitter.com/VYjsXMhsuq — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) January 18, 2018

On our way to fire in Kernersville. We are about a mile away and we already see the smoke! pic.twitter.com/FGCmUeOeH3 — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) January 18, 2018