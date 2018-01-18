× 3 tractor-trailers “blown over” on I-77 northbound in Fancy Gap, expected to impact NC drivers

FANCY GAP, Va. — Three tractor-trailers are “blown over” on Interstate 77 northbound in Carroll County, Virginia.

The incident happened along Fancy Gap Mountain and all lanes of Interstate 77 northbound are closed.

Virginia State Police say another tractor-trailer was blown over in the same area last night.

The crashes are expected to impact drivers headed from Virginia to areas like Mount Airy and Winston-Salem.

Additional details are unknown.