3 arrested after woman allegedly assaulted in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were arrested Wednesday night after a woman told deputies that she had been physically and sexually assaulted, according to a press release.

At about 7:50 p.m., deputies went to a home on Swepsonville-Saxaphaw Road in reference to an assault. Arriving deputies found a woman with evidence of a physical assault, including a burn. She was taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman told deputies she had been tied up and held against her will and sexually assaulted. She said she initially went to the home to repay a debt owed to one of the suspects.

It is unknown how the woman was able to free herself, or who contacted emergency communications requesting assistance.

The following have been charged as a result of the investigation:

Ian Gerrard Dixon is charged with first-degree kidnapping

Traci Michelle Simms is charged with first-degree kidnapping and felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

Anthony Rayshawn Simpson is charged with first-degree kidnapping and assault on a female He was also served outstanding warrants from Guilford County on charges of second-degree kidnapping, extortion, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony probation violation



Dixon was given a $10,000 bond, Simms a $75,000 bond and Simpson was given no bond.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.