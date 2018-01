Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Doctors have provided several tips to keep you and your family safe from hypothermia.

Doctors say to make sure the heat is set at 68 degrees or higher and suggest you always keep blinds and curtains closed to keep the cold air from coming in through windows.

They also advise you bundle up in layers.

