‘Uptick’ in snow accumulation forecast; Triad counties under Winter Storm Warning

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of the Piedmont Triad and will last until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

FOX8 meteorologist Emily Byrd says the significant snowfall likely won't begin until a couple hours before daybreak Wednesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency ahead of the snow.

Most of the Piedmont Triad can expect two to four inches of snow, with counties to the north and west seeing less and counties to the south and east seeing more.

A look at our latest snowfall accumulation numbers this morning. A slight uptick, especially for those along and west of US-1. Timing has slowed a bit, so many may wake up to dry roadways. Don't be fooled though, snow (and plenty of it) is on its way! https://t.co/NIsW0kIAdm pic.twitter.com/o6WPydVcZU — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) January 17, 2018

The State Highway Patrol offers these tips for travel during winter weather: