‘Uptick’ in snow accumulation forecast; Triad counties under Winter Storm Warning

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of the Piedmont Triad and will last until 9 p.m. Wednesday.
FOX8 meteorologist Emily Byrd says the significant snowfall likely won't begin until a couple hours before daybreak Wednesday.
Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a State of Emergency ahead of the snow.
Most of the Piedmont Triad can expect two to four inches of snow, with counties to the north and west seeing less and counties to the south and east seeing more.
The State Highway Patrol offers these tips for travel during winter weather:
- Store an emergency kit in your vehicle. Include a windshield scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first aid kit and road map.
- Keep your cell phone charged.
- Monitor fuel levels.
- Clear your windshield and other windows of snow and ice before traveling.
- Use headlamps and windshield wipers.
- Plan for delays and longer than usual travel times.
- Increase your following distance and decrease your speed.
- Choose several routes as some roadways may be closed.
- Share your travel plans/routes with others.
- Always be aware of your location in case you become stranded.
- If your vehicle becomes disabled, stay inside the vehicle until assistance arrives.
- Contact 911 or *HP in emergency situations only. Visit DriveNC.gov for roadway conditions.