Tractor-trailer crash closes portion of US 52 southbound in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A tractor-trailer crash closed a portion of US 52 southbound in Surry County Wednesday morning, according to John Shelton with Emergency Services.

The crash happened at the Armstrong Overpass and the tractor-trailer is on fire.

Drivers are being asked to take the Holly Springs Road exit to Old US 52 to Cook School Road to get back on US 52.

It’s unknown if the weather was a factor in the crash.

Additional details, including injuries, are unknown.