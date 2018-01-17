Randolph County man builds sledding ramp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- You have plenty of fresh fallen snow, a sled, but no hill. So what do you do? Mike Warwick had an idea.

"Scrap metal, a little plywood and three days later we have a ramp," Warwick said.

Just in time for the big snow, Warwick's grandchildren are enjoying what he calls "Mount Level Cross." The kids climb to the top with their sleds, or big inflatable pool toy, and shoot down the ramp.

The kids spend hours using their new toy. And when they are not on the snow ramp, they relive the ride through their GoPro videos.

"It's pretty cool to look at all of the different things," one grandkid said.

For Warwick, it's pretty cool to watch the grandkids.

"My daughter brought her kids out here," Warwick said. "She sent a video of them. They were laughing and smiling. It doesn’t matter how much it cost or how long it took, that paid for it all."