LIVE BLOG: Latest on winter weather in the Triad

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of the Piedmont Triad and will last until 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Most of the Piedmont Triad can expect two to four inches of snow, with counties to the north and west seeing less and counties to the south and east seeing more.
Winter wonderland here on @UNCG campus! About to head out on our road trip with @uncgwbb 🏀❄️ pic.twitter.com/mmcfVUa0Aw
— Brooke Long (@Brooke_Long25) January 17, 2018
The morning upper-air sounding out of GSO is in, and it screams SNOW!!! Good saturation throughout the lower atmosphere including the favored ice crystal growth layer, with the entire profile below freezing. This environment spreads east throughout the day. #NCwx pic.twitter.com/Dmu9UKgIN4
— NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) January 17, 2018
Road conditions are dangerous. Please stay off the roads unless you absolutely have to travel.
— RockinghamCoSheriff (@rockcosheriff) January 17, 2018
This is video from Turfwood to Bethania Rural Hall Road, and US 52 at exit 118 southbound. Be safe today. pic.twitter.com/cnZw1uNeaj
— City of Winston-Salem (@CityofWS) January 17, 2018
And snow it begins….YUCK !!!! pic.twitter.com/Gli2QAhKSk
— Charles Ewing (@charles_ewing19) January 17, 2018
Suspended Operations – Additional Info:#NCAT pic.twitter.com/OfuEHhLmB7
— North Carolina A&T (@ncatsuaggies) January 17, 2018
All UNCG classes for January 17 have been canceled due to adverse weather. Staff follow Suspended Operations Plan effective Jan 17 at 6 AM.
— UNCG (@UNCG) January 17, 2018
#Elonsnow is really starting to come down. Beautiful views at Koury Business Center pic.twitter.com/5aDAuuOgYn
— Elon University (@elonuniversity) January 17, 2018
The snow is coming down in #Greensboro what does it look like in your neighborhood? #MyFOX8 pic.twitter.com/d25yfJ2t6j
— Lori Denberg (@LDENBERG) January 17, 2018
Winston Salem police say there is a sheet of ice underneath the snow on Old Rural Hall Rd. They plan to close down the roadway from Racing Drive to Dillingham Rd. pic.twitter.com/NtP2vd9yKm
— Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) January 17, 2018
Accident on Old Rural Hall Rd. Road is so slippery that officer responding to crash ended up in a ditch pic.twitter.com/PCbOGWE7H8
— Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) January 17, 2018
Surprised by the lack of #snow on the ground as you wake up this morning? Don't fret, it's on the way! A bit delayed at the start, but 3" – 6" will be likely across much of central #NCwx. Already some light accumulations across portions of the Triad. Info: https://t.co/NIsW0kIAdm pic.twitter.com/mZsn7p1mkh
— NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) January 17, 2018
Starting to see some accumulation on the ground here in @CityofHighPoint . Roads starting to get slick too @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/2KfB56AwNd
— Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) January 17, 2018
We've got some accumulation on the sidewalks here in downtown @CityofWS ❄️ pic.twitter.com/jDXLWFGp0L
— Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) January 17, 2018