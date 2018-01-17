Closings, delays and early dismissals

LIVE BLOG: Latest on winter weather in the Triad

Posted 7:47 am, January 17, 2018, by , Updated at 07:46AM, January 17, 2018

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of the Piedmont Triad and will last until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Most of the Piedmont Triad can expect two to four inches of snow, with counties to the north and west seeing less and counties to the south and east seeing more.

For all the latest closings and delays, click here.

Follow our live blog for all the latest information on the winter storm.

