Greensboro Ice House has hockey leagues for men, women of all ages

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- What do you do when you get up there in age, 50s, 60s and even the 70s, and you want to keep playing your favorite sport? If that sport is golf or tennis or bowling, sure keep rolling.

But what if it's ice hockey? Yes, you can keep your dream alive at the Greensboro Ice House. They not only have leagues for all ages and skill levels, but also some co-ed leagues too!

It's more for fun and if you're looking to check people into the boards and get into fights, this is not the place.

Goalie Liz White says, "We all have to go to work the next day, we're not out here for blood, we're not trying to kill each other."

Interested? Call the Greensboro Ice House at (336) 852-1515.