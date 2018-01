× Gov. Cooper to hold winter weather briefing at 10 a.m.

Governor Roy Cooper will hold a winter weather briefing at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of the Piedmont Triad and will last until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Most of the Piedmont Triad can expect two to four inches of snow, with counties to the north and west seeing less and counties to the south and east seeing more.

For all the latest closings and delays, click here.

Watch Cooper’s briefing here.