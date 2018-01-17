Daughter charged after man’s body found encased in concrete inside crawl space

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHTON, Colo. -- The daughter of a man whose body was found inside a Colorado home has been charged with first-degree murder, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Dayna Jennings, 44, was arrested Wednesday in the death of her father, 69-year-old William Mussack, whose remains were found inside a home in the 10000 block of Eliot Circle in Federal Heights.

Court documents say his body was found in the crawl space encased in concrete and Jennings admitted to pouring that concrete.

Although those documents do not list a cause of death, it does say family members believe Mussack was drugged because of a prior incident where he was found unconscious for 15 hours last December after taking a bite of a hamburger Jennings gave to him.

Jennings has been charged with first-degree murder after deliberation and tampering with a deceased human body.

Family and friends had been searching for Mussack for two weeks and notified authorities in late December.

Police executed a search warrant on the home on Wednesday where Mussack's body was found.

The Federal Heights Police Department said Jennings and Mussack shared a house. Neighbors said Jennings' boyfriend also lived at the home.

Authorities have not said when they suspect Mussack was killed.