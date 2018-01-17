× Dale Earnhardt Jr. interested in becoming minority owner of Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. has interest in becoming a minority owner of the Carolina Panthers, according to ESPN.

Earnhardt told The Associated Press he is not part of a minority ownership group headed by Felix Sabates, but he did contact Marcus Smith, the CEO of Speedway Motorsports, to say he would be interested if asked.

“[Felix] did not ask me to be involved,” Earnhardt said. “I did call Marcus and I said, ‘Hey, Marcus, if you guys are in the middle of it and you think it’s a good business deal, I definitely have some interest.’ But I am not one of the guys that Felix is talking about.”

Earnhardt, who is worth about $300 million, said he wouldn’t be a big player in the investment but would love to be supportive of the team and community.

Jerry Richardson is selling the team amid allegations of workplace misconduct, which reportedly include “sexually suggestive language and behavior” and at least on one occasion, a racial slur.

Sports Illustrated reported that at least four former Panthers employees have received “significant” monetary settlements due to inappropriate workplace comments and conduct by Richardson.