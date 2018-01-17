Cooking up southern comfort foods at popular Winston-Salem barbecue restaurant
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bib’s Downtown in Winston-Salem showed us how to make some comfort food to warm up on these cold winter days.
Pulled Pork Cornbread Pie
Ingredients:
- 2 tsp oil
- 1 diced onion
- 1 each red & green bell pepper ( Diced)
- 2 tsp chipotle in adobo sauce
- 1 small can of tomato paste
- 3 tsp brown sugar
- 1 28-ounce can of diced tomato
- 1 cup of Bibs BBQ sauce
- 1 pound of pulled pork
Cornbread
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of self-rising cornmeal
- 1/4 cup of self-rising flour
- 1/4 cup of sugar
- 1/2 Cup of canned cream corn
- 1 egg
- 1 cup of buttermilk
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees
- Using a 12-inch cast-iron pan over medium heat, cook oil, onions, and peppers until soft and onions are transparent.
- Add chipotle and adobo sauce, tomato paste, brown sugar, diced tomatoes sauce, and pulled pork.
- Bring this to a simmer and cook for about 5 to 10 minutes until thickened. Remove from heat.
- Mix all of the cornbread ingredients and pour over pulled pork mixture in cast iron pan, spread evenly over the top.
- Place cast iron pan in preheated oven for about 20 minutes or until golden brown, remove and let rest for 10 to 15 minutes before serving.
