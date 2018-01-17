Closings, delays and early dismissals

Cooking up southern comfort foods at popular Winston-Salem barbecue restaurant

Posted 5:42 am, January 17, 2018, by

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bib’s Downtown in Winston-Salem showed us how to make some comfort food to warm up on these cold winter days.

Pulled Pork Cornbread Pie

Ingredients:

  • 2 tsp oil
  • 1 diced onion
  • 1 each red & green bell pepper ( Diced)
  • 2 tsp chipotle in adobo sauce
  • 1 small can of tomato paste
  • 3 tsp brown sugar
  • 1 28-ounce can of diced tomato
  • 1 cup of Bibs BBQ sauce
  • 1 pound of pulled pork

Cornbread

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup of self-rising cornmeal
  • 1/4 cup of self-rising flour
  • 1/4 cup of sugar
  • 1/2 Cup of canned cream corn
  • 1 egg
  • 1 cup of buttermilk

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees
  2. Using a 12-inch cast-iron pan over medium heat, cook oil, onions, and peppers until soft and onions are transparent.
  3. Add chipotle and adobo sauce, tomato paste, brown sugar, diced tomatoes sauce, and pulled pork.
  4. Bring this to a simmer and cook for about 5 to 10 minutes until thickened. Remove from heat.
  5. Mix all of the cornbread ingredients and pour over pulled pork mixture in cast iron pan, spread evenly over the top.
  6. Place cast iron pan in preheated oven for about 20 minutes or until golden brown, remove and let rest for 10 to 15 minutes before serving.