× Bodies of missing man, unidentified woman found in North Carolina lake

RALEIGH, N.C. — The bodies of a missing Durham man and an unidentified woman were recovered from a lake in Raleigh, WTVD reports.

Carl Adams was discovered at about 3:15 p.m. Monday afternoon while the body of the identified woman was found around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Attempts to make a positive identification of the woman are underway.

A 2017 Toyota 4Runner was also recovered from the water.

Adams and Tierra Mann have been missing since December 19. Records show the pair was last seen together on Sprucewood Drive.

According to the family, Adams and his son were picked up from the John Avery Boys and Girls Club around 8:30 p.m. by Mann and her younger sister.

The son and sister were then dropped off at Sprucewood Drive around 10 p.m.; Adams and Mann left together and had not been seen since.