Veteran sues hospital for leaving scalpel inside him after surgery

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — An Army veteran is suing a Connecticut hospital after he claims a scalpel was left inside his body after a surgery four years ago, according to the Hartford Courant.

The scalpel was found on March 29, 2017, when 61-year-old Glenford Turner went to the West Haven Veterans Affairs Hospital with abdominal pain. Turner underwent surgery in April 2017 to remove the instrument.

“X-rays revealed the presence of an abandoned scalpel inside Mr. Turner’s body. Doctors confirmed that it was the scalpel knife used during Turner’s radical prostatectomy — performed four years earlier at the West Haven VA,” said attorney Joel Faxon.

Turner filed the lawsuit last week and is seeking unspecified damages. It claims Turner suffered pain, additional surgery, prolonged rehabilitation, hospitalization, medical expenses and lost work time due to the scalpel.