Tow truck drivers prepare for busy days ahead of winter weather

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- At All Over Towing Inc. in Kernersville, the steady phone calls Tuesday are just a glimpse of how hectic Wednesday could become.

“Today is the calm before the storm,” said Kevin Weatherly, driver at All Over Towing.

On an average day, tow truck drivers get about 10-15 calls, but with winter weather on the horizon that number could double.

“It's going to be extended hours most likely for us tomorrow. [We are] doing a couple of extra checks. Checking tires, brakes, fluids,” Weatherly said.

As the preparations were underway, the drivers there were also making sure that they are safe.

They know how dangerous it can be towing cars and even big trucks when snow is on the roads.

“When we sign up for this job we know kind of what we are getting into and you have to have your wits about you, you are aware of everything that's going on around you all of the time, and especially on the side of the highway doing a call for someone, you don't take your eyes off traffic. Even then a split second can change everything,” Weatherly said.

“If you see yellow lights and you see a wrecker on the side of the road [or] any type of construction vehicle with yellow lights or anything, just slow down. Go below the posted speed limit and try to get over in the next lane and give us room,” Brandon Smith said.

If you plan to travel, you want to make sure you take your time not only on highways but on the secondary roads too.

Tow truck drivers tell FOX8 if you do slide off or break down on the side of the road that you should call 911 first.