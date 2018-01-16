× ‘She’s here!’: Kanye and Kim Kardashian West welcome baby girl

Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West have welcomed a baby girl!

Kardashian West shared the news on her website and verified social media accounts early Tuesday. Their third child, via surrogate, was born at 12:47 a.m. Monday and weighed in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

The website post reads:

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

The baby joins older siblings North and Saint. No name has been announced for the newest member of the family as of yet.