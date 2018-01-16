Parents frustrated over inconsistent bus schedules in Jamestown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMESTOWN, N.C. -- On a dark cold Tuesday morning, Keith Carmack sits in his truck with his young son, waiting for the bus. Today it showed up on time, 6:50 a.m., but Carmack says that rarely happens.

"It's been inconsistent as far as times showing up, anywhere from 10 to 15 minutes on to not even showing up," Carmack said.

The Jamestown dad says this has been going on for three years and some days are worse than others.

"I do understand there are gonna be some inconsistencies some days, but as far as a regular level of inconsistency it's not fair to the kids number one," he said.

Guilford County Schools Transportation Director Jeff Harris says they're seeing a shortage of drivers in the High Point area, and on top of that drivers are sick, forcing the school district to use more substitute drivers.

"Whether it's gonna be later than it normally is scheduled or earlier just let me know so I can adjust my schedule as needed," Carmack said.

Guilford County Schools are working to improve how they let parents know about delays, through Blackboard Connect. The district will also send parents emails and texts about delays.

"I guess the bigger quesiton is how many people is this affecting, not just on this route," Carmack said.

To help with the driver shortage, Guilford County Schools are recruiting new drivers through job fairs and postings online and in the papers.