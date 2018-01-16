Models show chance of snow late Tuesday night into Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The latest weather models are showing an increased chance of snow in the Piedmont Triad late Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 11 p.m. Tuesday and end at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

FOX8 meteorologist Emily Byrd says the snow is expected to start around midnight and last through the late morning commute. A total of 1 inch is expected in the Triad and closer to 2 inches may accumulate in the southeastern counties.

Gov. Roy Cooper released a statement on potential winter weather on Monday, saying, "We are watching this forecast closely. Much of our state could see one to two inches of snow, and everyone needs be ready for that.”

To be ready for winter weather, North Carolina Emergency Management officials urge you to:

Dress warmly for the cold. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.

Keep alternative heating sources and fire extinguishers on hand. Be sure your family knows how to use them.

Properly vent kerosene heaters and keep electric generators outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Do not burn charcoal or use a grill indoors.

Use a NOAA Weather Radio or monitor local news media for changing weather conditions.

Keep fresh batteries on hand for weather radios and flashlights.

If your pipes are uninsulated, keep faucets open to a slow drip to prevent pipes from freezing.

Keep pets inside, out of the cold.

Download the ReadyNC app for more winter weather preparedness information.

The State Highway Patrol offers these tips for travel during winter weather: