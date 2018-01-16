× Man wanted by police after armed robbery, assault on clerk at Greensboro Walgreens

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for a man accused of committing an armed robbery at a Greensboro Walgreens and assaulting a store clerk, according to a news release.

The crime happened at the Walgreens located at 4701 W. Market St. on Tuesday.

Greensboro police did not disclose the condition of the clerk or what items were stolen from the business.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.