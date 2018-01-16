Man finds alligator and Burmese python entangled on golf course

NAPLES, Fla. — Some people are afraid of snakes while others have a fear of alligators.

But one man snapped on Friday a photo of what many people would consider to be their biggest fear — an alligator and a Burmese python entwined.

According to WPLG, a group was playing at the Golf Club at Fiddler’s Creek in Naples when they stumbled upon the unsettling scene.

A picture taken by Richard Nadler showed the gator and the snake locked in a battle. The snake was twisted around the gator but the python’s tail was in the alligator’s mouth.

“There was no grappling going on — nothing. The python’s head was in the mouth of the alligator and the alligator was just sitting there absolutely still with his eyes wide open not moving,” Nadler said. “And he had all these people around him these golf carts and people walking around taking photographs.”

Nadler told NBC 2 that wildlife isn’t uncommon at the particular course but that he’d never seen anything like this. He also said the animals were gone the next morning.