Hour-by-hour look at chance for snowfall in the Piedmont Triad

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 11 p.m. Tuesday and will last until 4 p.m. Wednesday for many Piedmont Triad counties.

In the gallery above, take a look at the hour-by-hour chance for snowfall in the Triad based on the current models.

FOX8 MAX Weather Chief Meteorologist Van Denton says the significant snowfall for most Piedmont counties likely won’t begin until a couple of hours before daybreak Wednesday.

Most of the Piedmont Triad can expect about one to three inches of snow, with counties to the north and west seeing less and counties to the south and east seeing more. Randolph and Alamance counties could see more than three inches of snow, Denton said.