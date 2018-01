GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Some Triad school systems will be closed or delayed on Wednesday due to the threat of inclement weather.

The following school systems have announced they will be closed Wednesday:

Guilford County Schools (closed)

Alamance-Burlington School System (closed)

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (closed)

Davidson County Schools (two-hour delay)

Montgomery County Schools (two-hour delay)

