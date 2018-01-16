Forward High Point launches website, updating people on real-time developments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- City leaders in High Point want to see people shopping, eating and living in the city 52 weeks a year.

To get people more excited about the growth and what there is to offer, a new website is giving people a window into real-time developments.

Right now, you can log onto the forwardhighpoint.com and learn the mission of the organization and its role in helping to transform downtown.

People can also stay up to date on large events in the area. The big projects underway are also featured, like the much-anticipated stadium expected to open in the spring of 2019 and the library expansion that’s almost complete.

We spoke with people outside the library today about the launch of the new website.

“I’d like to know what's going on and things we can do as a family, so yeah I'd certainly be interested in being kept up to date on what's going on,” Tim Tyree said.

“There's a lot of controversy around our stadium, but we just have to wait and see, so put us on your website so we can find out what's going on,” Sam Gibson said.

Ray Gibbs, the executive director of Forward High Point, hopes the website will get people more excited about the projects and feel comfortable with the process.

“This is a chance for people to find out the information that they want or simply to get in contact,” Gibbs said. “If they have a question, they'll be able to contact us directly.”

Forward High Point plans to add more features to the site, like a shopping guide and live picture of the multi-use stadium construction.