Charlotte deputy killed during domestic-related shooting, sheriff says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A long-time Charlotte sheriff’s deputy was found shot to death inside a home Monday afternoon, according to WSOC.

James Hawkins was shot to death in the home on Ashley Meadow Drive in a domestic-related shooting, police say. His wife, Rataba Hawkins, who is also a deputy, is part of the investigation.

Authorities have not explained how Rataba Hawkins was involved. She has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 2002 and is assigned to field operations.

Hawkins has been with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office since 2005 and was assigned to arrest processing.

“Our hearts go out to their family as they cope and grieve with this tragedy,” officials said during a news release.

No arrests have been made.