Asheboro man charged after allegedly striking dog in head with hammer

ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Asheboro man has been charged with animal cruelty after allegedly striking a dog in the head with a hammer, according to a press release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Clinton Lamont McQueen, 48, was booked earlier this month into the Randolph County Jail under a $20,000 secured bond.

On Jan. 9, authorities responded to 1665 Independence Ave. in Asheboro. Information obtained by the original call alleged that a dog was struck and killed with a hammer moments before the call was made. When units arrived on scene they located McQueen and spoke with him about the incident.

While speaking with McQueen, they observed a dog that appeared to be badly injured and suffering from a head injury.

The animal was taken to a local veterinary hospital where it was evaluated and determined the most humane option for the animal was medical euthanasia.

During the scene processing, two hammers were seized.

McQueen posted bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 26.