3 deputies, 1 officer shot overnight in South Carolina

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A man shot and injured four law enforcement officers late Monday and early Tuesday near a South Carolina home, a sheriff’s spokesman said, after deputies initially were called there for a complaint of domestic violence.

The man suspected of firing the shots, Christian Thomas McCall, was injured in a shootout with officers near the home outside the city of York, ending a nearly six-hour ordeal in which the officers were looking for or trying to capture him, York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris said.

The wounded officers — three York County sheriff’s deputies and one York police officer — were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, including two by helicopter, Faris said. The officers’ names and conditions weren’t released.

McCall, 47, also was taken to a hospital; information on his condition was not released.

“We could really use your prayers and thoughts for those officers right now,” Faris said at a news conference early Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies initially went to the home outside York, a city of about 7,000 people roughly 12 miles south of the North Carolina state line, after 10 p.m. Monday, after someone called authorities to say a male was hitting a female there, Faris said.

The suspect, McCall, left the home on foot before deputies arrived, Faris said. While the deputies were there, McCall fired a gun from somewhere near the home, hitting one of the deputies, Faris said.

More officers arrived and searched near the home.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, McCall fired again, and officers returned fire, Faris said. McCall, as well as two deputies and the York officer, were injured in that shootout.

Faris did not release any information about the female who allegedly had been hit.

