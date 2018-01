Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VICTORIA, Australia – Video footage shows a brawl erupting at a grocery store in Australia over cherries.

The Daily Mail reported that three men were involved in the dispute, which resulted in one man being sent to the hospital.

It happened at the Thanh Thien Springvale Fresh Market in Victoria on Friday.

Screams can be heard in the video, which shows the men throwing punches between aisles of fruit.