Three people injured in shooting after suspects break into Archdale home

ARCHDALE, N.C. – Three people were injured in a shooting after two people broke into a home in Archdale on Sunday night.

Officers were called to 906 Eden Terrace at about 9:25 p.m. where police said two unknown men broke inside.

The suspects demanded money from the people inside and an altercation started, according to an Archdale police press release.

Shots were fired, and three people suffered injuries. Police did not specifically say who was injured.

The injured people were taken to medical facilities and two of them have been released.

There is no word on any arrests or details about the suspects.

Anyone with any information can call the Archdale Police Department Crimestoppers at (336) 861-7867.