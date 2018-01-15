Tamiflu in high demand as Triad sees more flu activity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO N.C. -- As the weather gets colder, the demand for medicine is heating up.

Doctor Sloan Manning with Novant Health in Greensboro says they've seen a couple people come in with both influenza and pneumonia. They're now seeing between 80 to more than 100 patients per day at their Urgent Care site on Eastchester Drive.

"They come in with masks and you know they're coughing all over the place and they feel like they've been hit by a Mack truck and have a fever of 100 to 101," Manning said.

Manning says he's already prescribed Tamiflu six times halfway through his Monday shift, saying it's in very high demand.

"I wish we had it that we could just hand it in boxes and just, 'Oh, you look like the flu, have a capsule,' you know," Manning said.

Reaching out to local pharmacies in the area about the high demand, Walgreens sent this statement to FOX8:

"Due to the recent spike in flu activity in the Greensboro area, we are experiencing greater demand for both flu shots and antiviral medications used to treat influenza. While we are taking additional measures in an effort to help meet patient demand at this time, some of our stores in the area may not have all versions or strengths of Tamiflu available. We recommend customers call ahead to confirm availability (of Tamiflu)."

According to the Walgreen's Flu Index, North Carolina has jumped up to the ninth most flu-active state in the country from 11 last week. As a market, Greensboro has made the jump to 21, after being ranked 31 the previous week.

"You may find a spot shortage at a pharmacy here or there is out of stock but they're usually restocked the next day," Manning said, going on to say he hasn't personally received any calls from pharmacies about shortages.

Tamiflu isn't the only way to beat the virus. Manning says there are other things to prescribe. Ultimately he says if you are sick, you should stay home because you can be contagious for two weeks after you start showing symptoms.

Manning says it's also never too late to get your flu shot.