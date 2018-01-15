Suspect in Winston-Salem police pursuit reached 140 mph in 25-mph zone prior to crash, car fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A teen is facing several charges after a police pursuit and crash in Winston-Salem Monday afternoon, according to Highway Patrol.

A trooper tried to pull over the suspect vehicle after noticing the temporary tag on the vehicle had been altered.

The pursuit lasted about five minutes on several side streets.

The suspect crashed into a power pole on Motor Road near Tise Avenue, resulting in the vehicle catching on fire.

At one point, the suspect vehicle reached 140 mph in a 25-mph zone on Tise Avenue, Highway Patrol said.

The suspect exited the wrecked vehicle, which Highway Patrol later determined was stolen, and ran from the scene. After about a three-quarter mile foot chase, the suspect was caught by a trooper.

The suspect, who has only been identified as a 17-year-old, is charged with felony speed to elude, failure to heed to blue lights, careless and reckless driving, stop sign violation, stop light violation, driving with no operator's license, failure to maintain lane control, left of center, resist/delay/obstruct, seat belt violation, altered plate, borrowed plate and 140 mph in a 25-mph zone.

The fire department responded to put out the vehicle fire. The intersection of Motor Road and Tise Avenue was closed after the crash but has since reopened.