Silver Alert issued for missing Winston-Salem woman

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police in Winston-Salem are looking for a woman who is missing and may be in danger.

A Silver Alert was issued Sunday night for 49-year-old Gurprit Kaur Singh, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

Officials said Singh was last seen in the 600 block of Brentwood Court in Winston-Salem and may be headed to 100 Hanes Mall Blvd.

She has been described as standing 5’4” and weighing about 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said Singh was last seen driving a white 2010 Toyota Camry, bearing NC license plate PZD1563.

Anyone with any information about Singh’s whereabouts can call the Winston Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.