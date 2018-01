× Portion of Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem shut down Monday morning due to natural gas leak

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The 1100 block of Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem was shut down on Monday morning due to a natural gas leak.

Winston-Salem police sent out a tweet about the incident shortly before 10:30 a.m., saying the road was shut down in all directions and travelers should avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available.