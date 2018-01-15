North Carolina prepares for another possible round of winter weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the return of cold weather and the possibility of snow in the forecast for many parts of North Carolina, the state is making preparations, according to a news release from Gov. Roy Cooper.

“We are watching this forecast closely,” Cooper said in the release. “Much of our state could see one to two inches of snow, and everyone needs be ready for that.”

A cold front is forecast to cross into the state late Tuesday and it could bring one to two inches of snow to the mountains after beginning as a rain/snow mix. In central and eastern North Carolina, accumulations of one to two inches are possible across northern portions of the Piedmont and Coastal Plain, with a trace to one inch in areas south and east of the Triangle. Snowfall amounts are dependent on the timing of the arrival of cold air. While no icing is expected, hazardous travel conditions are likely Tuesday night into Wednesday in many areas.

North Carolina Emergency Management has its meteorologists tracking the weather closely and the State Emergency Response Team is prepared to activate if necessary, the release said. The State Highway Patrol is making sure its troopers are prepared for the potential of poor travel conditions on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

NC Department of Transportation maintenance crews in many counties across the state will be brining interstates, other major roads, bridges and overpasses to put down the salt-water solution that will help keep snow and ice from adhering to roadways and to aid in clearing efforts. In most areas, such as around Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham, Greensboro and along the I-95 corridor, brining started this morning. In the western mountains and parts of the coastal areas where the forecast is not as definite for winter precipitation, transportation crews are monitoring the forecast and will be ready to brine on Tuesday if needed.

To be ready for winter weather, North Carolina Emergency Management officials urge you to:

Dress warmly for the cold. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.

Keep alternative heating sources and fire extinguishers on hand. Be sure your family knows how to use them.

Properly vent kerosene heaters and keep electric generators outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Do not burn charcoal or use a grill indoors.

Use a NOAA Weather Radio or monitor local news media for changing weather conditions.

Keep fresh batteries on hand for weather radios and flashlights.

If your pipes are uninsulated, keep faucets open to a slow drip to prevent pipes from freezing.

Keep pets inside, out of the cold.

Download the ReadyNC app for more winter weather preparedness information.

The State Highway Patrol offers these tips for travel during winter weather: