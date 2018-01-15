New in Thomasville: Downtown businesses, rebranding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- We told you about some of the crime happening in Thomasville last week, like break-ins and a robbery. Business owners in Thomasville want you to know that the city is still a great and thriving place, despite the recent news.

“There's been a whole lot of growth happening,” said Jarrod Dunbar, the Thomasville tourism director.

New shops include The Black Rose on Main Street and Wanderlust on Salem Street. Restaurants, like Chair City Tavern, also recently opened. Even a men’s hair parlor, called The Menz Room, started business this week.

“Downtown is really reviving and it's a good thing to be a part of,” said Erik Banks, the co-owner of Chair City Tavern.

The restaurant opened about two months ago. Banks says things are going well.

“On Saturday we had about an hour wait,” Banks said.

A few doors down from Bank’s business, the Coffee Depot is set to open any day now. Owner Johnny Jones is expecting the area to continue to grow.

“There's apartments being built here in Thomasville so there is going to be a lot more people downtown,” Jones said.

“It's really important for us to have the neat shops downtown for people to experience Thomasville when they are coming in from out of town,” Dunbar said.

Dunbar says he’s happy to see the progress the city is making and agrees that the new lofts, currently in the works, will likely bring in even more people to this area. Dunbar says the farmers market and nearby amphitheater are already seeing more usage.

To help continue this progress the city has plans to rebrand itself.

"Determine what we are,” Dunbar said. “Who is Thomasville? Who are we trying to attract? In the past we've been known as ‘Chair City’ because of the big chair, that's not going away but we also know furniture is not here like it used to be so we have to figure out what are we going to be now that it's gone.”

A new logo and tagline for the city is being unveiled at a community meeting on Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. at Finch Auditorium.