Mother of NC woman in double murder-suicide: 'Her children were her world'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Patricia Treadway shared memories of her daughter and two grandchildren in an emotional phone call with WSOC.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said 34-year-old Christina Treadway killed her two children Saturday, 7-year-old Isaiah Miller and 3-year-old Iliyah Miller, before committing suicide.

“She was everything that a parent would want in a daughter,” Patricia Treadway said. “She was kind. She raised her children right. Her children were her world.”

Officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they responded to the Old Gum Branch Road bridge at Interstate 485 just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of a suicide call, and found a woman dead on the interstate below.