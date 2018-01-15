13-year-old injured in drive-by shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A juvenile was shot during a drive-by shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Greensboro Monday afternoon, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

The shooting was reported in the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 2:30 p.m.

Officers said a 13-year-old boy was shot and seriously injured.

The teen was taken to Moses Cone Hospital by private vehicle and is listed in stable condition.

Officers are searching the area for a suspect.