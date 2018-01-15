International Civil Rights Center and Museum getting new national attention as landmark attraction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The International Civil Rights Center and Museum is getting new national attention as a landmark attraction.

USA TODAY reached out to CEO John Swaine to include the Piedmont landmark in its 10Best list for Best North Carolina Attraction.

People could vote from the list that also included the Biltmore Estate and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Swaine says it would be great to be at the top, but values the attention no matter what the voting results show.

“We do aspire to help this city become a destination city and I think attention like this on a national scale helps to bring about that kind of change for our area,” Swaine said.

It was also recently announced that The International Civil Rights Center and Museum is included in the U.S. Civil Rights Trail – an expansive look at the US Civil Rights Movement that includes more than 100 attractions across 14 states.

“The International Civil Rights Center and Museum is one of the top 10 attractions that will be featured, so we`re very pleased to hear this news, and truly what did happen here, the sit-in, the kick-off of it, and the successful integration of the lunch counter, it had an impact on the rest of the world,” Swaine said.

Swaine says the U.S. Civil Rights Trail is being promoted in national publications.

The expectation is that this latest exposure will help attract more visitors.

Voting has closed for USA TODAY’s Best North Carolina Attraction contest.

The results will be announced Jan. 19.