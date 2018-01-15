× Dolores O’Riordan, the lead singer of popular ’90s rock band the Cranberries, has died at age 46

LONDON – Dolores O’Riordan, the lead singer of the Cranberries, has died at age 46, according to the BBC.

O’Riordan was an Irish musician and led her band to international success in the ‘90s with hit songs including “Zombie,” “Linger” and “Dreams.”

“The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session. “No further details are available at this time,” read a statement from her publicist. “Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

The singer’s cause of death is not currently known.

O’Riordan is survived by her three children, ages 20, 16 and 12, according to People Magazine.