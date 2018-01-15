Crews brining the roads in Greensboro ahead of possible snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Street crews in Greensboro are getting ready early for winter weather expected this week.

Ten trucks were out Monday night through Tuesday morning, spraying about 65,000 gallons of brine on major roads and bridges.

Although the Piedmont isn't expecting much snow, crews say freezing temps could make things dangerous.

"We want to make sure we're out ahead of an event anytime something goes, no matter what the size," said Randall Cox, stormwater maintenance section supervisor.

Along with brine, the city also has about 4,000 tons of salt in two salt barns.