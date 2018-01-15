× 65-year-old woman injured in drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 65-year-old woman was shot and injured in a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem Monday evening, according to a news release from police.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of East 17th Street at 5:45 p.m. after a report of a shooting.

The victim was shot in her right thigh while sitting in her vehicle, the release said. She was taken to the hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening wound.

The victim told police the suspect fired several shots from the passenger window of a gray sedan as it traveled on East 17th Street toward North Liberty Street.

No other injuries were reported but three other vehicles in the area were located with bullet holes.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.