2 suspects sought after armed robbery of Winston-Salem CVS

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for two men after a robbery at a CVS Pharmacy Monday evening, according to a news release.

Officers came to the CVS at 606 Coliseum Drive at 7:34 p.m. after a report of a robbery.

The suspects entered CVS, one pulled out a gun and they demanded that the cashier open the cash register.

The cashier complied and the suspects took an undisclosed amount of money.

No one in the business was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.