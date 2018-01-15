10-year-old hockey player dies from sudden illness, ‘We will never forget you’

NEW CANAAN, Conn. — A fourth grader from New Canaan died from a sudden illness following a hockey tournament in New York, according to WFSB.

Officials from The Cup – North American Championship hockey tournament in Buffalo, N.Y. announced the “sudden passing” of 10-year-old Nico Mallozzi over the weekend.

They said Nico was rushed to a hospital after he became sick.

He did not play any games with his team, the Connecticut Roughriders Hockey Club, and actually left the tournament early because of the illness, officials said.

New Canaan Public Schools superintendent Bryan Luizzi issued a statement on Monday.

It is with a sad heart that I share with you that Nico Mallozzi, fourth grade student at West, unexpectedly passed away this morning. At this point, the cause is unknown

Nico was a wonderful, friendly child, known throughout West as the voice of the afternoon announcements that concluded each day. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered.

You are welcome to join us at West on Monday morning between 10:00 – 12:00 to be together in love and support.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Nico’s parents and his family, and we stand ready to support each of them in every way possible in the time ahead.

I know you join me in keeping them in our hearts.

The Connecticut Roughriders also issued a statement on its webpage:

It is with a heavy heart that the entire CT ROUGHRIDERS organization (players, family, coaches and managers) shares the news of the sudden passing of one of our 07 players, Nico Mallozzi. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mallozzi family right now. It is a very sad day for all of us, Nico was a great kid with a great smile and he will be missed greatly. We will never forget you, Nico. https://twitter.com/mstlouis_26/status/952760328680550400