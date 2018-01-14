× Some Elon University students can no longer stay in their apartment after a breezeway was found with damaged concrete floor

ELON, N.C. – Some Elon University students can no longer stay in their apartment after a breezeway was found with damaged concrete floor.

Elon University police responded to the Crest at Elon apartments at 756 E. Haggard Avenue where officers discovered a cracked and sagging concrete floor on the south end of the second-floor breezeway of building #2020.

No one was injured, but as a precaution, campus police evacuated students from the two apartments next to the damage and the two apartments below the breezeway, the school said in a press release.

The Crest at Elon is a four-building property managed by The Preiss Company of Raleigh since 2011.

Elon University subleases housing for 168 students at The Crest – building #2020 has space for 48 students in 12 apartments and there were 37 students currently residing in the building.

Engineers and contractors on the scene Sunday morning determined that moisture under the breezeway had led to the rotting of wooden beams supporting the concrete.

Supporting beams were installed to prevent further sagging of the breezeway and the south entrance to the building was blocked.

Fire officials determined that students could no longer stay in the building because of the blocked exit and they were evacuated Sunday afternoon.

Preiss Company will conduct further inspections and repairs immediately and students will not be allowed to return until engineers determine it is safe.

Parents of students living there have been notified about the situation.

Preiss Company is contracting with a local hotel to temporarily house the students and Elon staff members are onsite to assist with the move.