Renaissance Community Co-op, new grocery store in Greensboro, hopes to boost business this year after sales were less than projected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A strong and confident New Year's resolution was felt by dozens of people at the Renaissance Community Co-op annual meeting.

The Peeler Recreation Center gym was filled with people who want to see the store do great.

It first opened in October 2016, but doing well financially didn't quite happen as they had hoped.

"Our projections were, we were to be over $2 million in sales in the first year," Interim Store Director Wynston Estis said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

She said the store cashed in at just under $1 million, but that's only eight months out of the fiscal year.

Store officials say the problem is simple: you can't shop at a store you don't know about.

"Increase our efforts to get the word out about RCC," Estis said.

"It's definitely going to be a challenge and we're ready to work through those challenges as a community and work together," said Marketing and Community Associate Nicole Gentles.

Estis said the store has already reevaluated the prices and adjusted the layout of the store to make it more customer friendly.

"Product flow is much more intuitive and much more complimentary," Estis said.

Estis said the biggest goal is to get a better understanding of what the community needs are.

A step which will help financial goals in the future.

"We will be moving towards the original projects, but we're giving ourselves more time," Estis said.