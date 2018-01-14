× Jared Fogle, disgraced former Subway spokesman, really wants out of prison

LITTLETON, Colo. – Jared Fogle is making a plea to get out of prison.

TMZ reported that the disgraced former Subway pitchman claims the judge who accepted his guilty plea had no jurisdiction to even hear the case.

Fogle wrote legal documents himself that claim he should never have been charged with conspiracy because it doesn’t apply to his crime of distributing child pornography.

Fogle also claims he shouldn’t have been allowed to plead guilty to traveling in interstate commerce to have sex with minors because he said he never left the state to do so.

Fogle’s tenure with Subway ended after he was investigated for paying for sex with minors and receiving child pornography.

He has served a little more than 2 years after being sentenced to 15 years and 8 months in prison in 2015.